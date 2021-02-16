DPRating Reaches Market Capitalization of $667,660.22 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. DPRating has a total market cap of $667,660.22 and approximately $33,930.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. One DPRating token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00064560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.90 or 0.00865912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048445 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.41 or 0.05044377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00016905 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

