Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,296 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $46,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE RDY opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

