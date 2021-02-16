DraftCoin Price Tops $0.0223 on Exchanges (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $194,066.75 and approximately $9.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

