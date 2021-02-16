Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €87.60 ($103.06).

DRW3 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

ETR:DRW3 opened at €68.40 ($80.47) on Tuesday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a 52-week high of €108.50 ($127.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $588.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.75.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

