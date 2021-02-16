DragonVein Market Capitalization Achieves $5.80 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $708,475.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,464.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $696.13 or 0.01407327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.44 or 0.00475973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00039564 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003426 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

