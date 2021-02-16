Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFH. Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

