Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 13.7%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) was down 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 561,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 609,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on DFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.