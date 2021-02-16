Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Shares Down 7.2%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.69. 3,431,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,613,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.50.
About Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.
