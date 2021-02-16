Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Price Down 9%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) shares dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.45 and last traded at $31.38. Approximately 1,159,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,153,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In other Driven Brands news, insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

