DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in DTE Energy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

Shares of DTE opened at $120.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average is $120.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

