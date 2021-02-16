DubaiCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,342.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $9,342.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00020692 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006073 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001806 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

