Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) is Teton Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ducommun comprises approximately 1.4% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.55% of Ducommun worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 203,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 69,831 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,472,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,406 shares of company stock valued at $172,870 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $651.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

