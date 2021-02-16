Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Director Charles R. Eitel Sells 3,719 Shares

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.97. 17,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,252. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after purchasing an additional 858,644 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,418,000 after acquiring an additional 573,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,401,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,928,000 after acquiring an additional 59,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

