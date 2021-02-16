Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L)’s (DUKE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 29.90 ($0.39) on Tuesday. Duke Royalty Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.40 ($0.65). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.11. The company has a market capitalization of £77.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a quick ratio of 49.13 and a current ratio of 56.31.
About Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L)
