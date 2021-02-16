Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L)’s (DUKE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 29.90 ($0.39) on Tuesday. Duke Royalty Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.40 ($0.65). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.11. The company has a market capitalization of £77.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a quick ratio of 49.13 and a current ratio of 56.31.

Get Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) alerts:

About Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.