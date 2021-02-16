Dune Network (DUN) Price Hits $0.0132 on Exchanges

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Dune Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dune Network has traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dune Network has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $3,429.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dune Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00061534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00263611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00082692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00085605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.35 or 0.00410527 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00187913 BTC.

Dune Network Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 455,440,356 coins and its circulating supply is 357,880,444 coins. Dune Network’s official website is dune.network . Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network

Dune Network Coin Trading

Dune Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dune Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dune Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dune Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dune Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.