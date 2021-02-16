DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.
Shares of KTF stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.