DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.