DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
NYSE:KSM opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
