DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE:KSM opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.