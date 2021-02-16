DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.92

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.92 and traded as high as $27.21. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 1,905 shares trading hands.
DXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $483.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.80.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
