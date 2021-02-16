DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.92

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.92 and traded as high as $27.21. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 1,905 shares trading hands.

DXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $483.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

