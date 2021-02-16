Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878,678 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.19% of Dynatrace worth $389,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

DT stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

