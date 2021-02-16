Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 14th total of 9,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.97. 1,819,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,194. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 189.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,370.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $323,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 107,535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 156,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

