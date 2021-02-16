E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.82

E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.82 and last traded at C$3.68, with a volume of 901847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) from C$1.43 to C$2.53 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93.

E3 Metals Corp., a lithium development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 68 metallic and industrial mineral permits totaling an area of 554,801 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

