Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.93

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.93 and last traded at $47.93, with a volume of 1494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. Gabelli raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. G.Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 91,375 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

