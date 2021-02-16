Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Insider Steven L. Wentzel Sells 4,198 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $503,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $121.23. 342,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $124.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 15,968.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

