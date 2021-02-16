Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.24

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.24 and last traded at $122.46, with a volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $850,496.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,612,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,048 shares of company stock worth $23,471,958. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

