Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (EPL.V) (CVE:EPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.19

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (EPL.V) (CVE:EPL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 560753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.38 million and a PE ratio of 13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (EPL.V) Company Profile (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

