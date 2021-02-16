Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

NYSE:ECC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 176,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $272.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

