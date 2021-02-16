Eagle Point Income Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of EIC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

