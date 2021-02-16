EagleX (EGX) Reaches One Day Volume of $11.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, EagleX has traded 45.9% lower against the US dollar. One EagleX coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. EagleX has a market cap of $16,662.49 and $11.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00258539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00069668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00081976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.83 or 0.00402688 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00183841 BTC.

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

EagleX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

