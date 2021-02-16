EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will post sales of $92.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.74 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $88.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $385.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.72 million to $392.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $408.90 million, with estimates ranging from $373.66 million to $424.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EGP opened at $146.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.69. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $153.26. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

