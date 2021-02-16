Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Shares Up 5.3%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.17. 704,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 641,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of $22.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Eastside Distilling as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

