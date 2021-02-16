Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

ETN stock opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

