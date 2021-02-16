Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.
ETN stock opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.36.
In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
About Eaton
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
