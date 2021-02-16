Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Down 26.0% in January

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the January 14th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. 411,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,941. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
