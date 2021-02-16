eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,430,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 14th total of 25,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

