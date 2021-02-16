Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Short Interest Update

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 7,340,000 shares. Approximately 22.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ebix by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 81,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

EBIX opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Ebix has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.36.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

