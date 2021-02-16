Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.36

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.36 and traded as high as $52.40. Ebix shares last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 20,455 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ebix by 233.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

