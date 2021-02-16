eBoost Market Capitalization Reaches $305,946.74 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $305,946.74 and $148.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

