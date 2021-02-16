Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. Echo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 158,600 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

Echo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.