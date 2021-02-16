EchoLink (EKO) Price Up 55.2% This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $101,591.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00061515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00823785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00045651 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.17 or 0.04878852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00015519 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

