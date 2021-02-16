Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (ECO.L) (LON:ECO) Trading Down 1.1%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (ECO.L) (LON:ECO)’s share price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.26 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29). Approximately 197,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 616,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.75 ($0.30).

The firm has a market cap of £41.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.94.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

