Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL) Shares Down 2.6%

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 187.98 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 188.23 ($2.46). Approximately 155,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 313,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.25 ($2.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of £176.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1,882.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,000.00%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

