Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Lowered by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 7.4% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.14% of Ecolab worth $89,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.02. 6,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,962.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus increased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.