ECOSC (ECU) Price Hits $1.34 on Top Exchanges

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, ECOSC has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. ECOSC has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $23,403.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOSC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002771 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00061405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00265995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00074678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00085800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.08 or 0.00405312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00187302 BTC.

About ECOSC

ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,265 tokens. ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io . ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc

Buying and Selling ECOSC

ECOSC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

