Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,759 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.23% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $41,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPC. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

NYSE EPC opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

