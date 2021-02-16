Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Edison International reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $13.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 billion to $13.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 68.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.