Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 68.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Edison International by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Edison International by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Edison International by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Edison International stock opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

