EEStor Co. (ESU.V) (CVE:ESU) Trading Down 11.9%

EEStor Co. (ESU.V) (CVE:ESU) shares dropped 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 7,810,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 1,325,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of C$31.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

EEStor Co. (ESU.V) Company Profile (CVE:ESU)

EEStor Corporation, through its subsidiary, EEStor, Inc, focuses on providing electrical energy storage and related capacitor technologies in Canada. The company was formerly known as ZENN Motor Company Inc and changed its name to EEStor Corporation in April 2015. EEStor Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

