Egretia Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39.79 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Egretia has a total market cap of $22.75 million and $39.79 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 318.7% higher against the dollar. One Egretia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00064891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00897260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.72 or 0.05142320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024507 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017158 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia is a token. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

