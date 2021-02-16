Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.60

Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 1033620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.63 million and a PE ratio of -14.72.

About Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

