EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sets New 52-Week High at $133.88

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.88 and last traded at $120.32, with a volume of 30090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of -688.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

