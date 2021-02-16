Elastos One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.47 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.42 or 0.00008887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $76.29 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007184 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001822 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000120 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

